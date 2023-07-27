Area posts 14 Ga. Dugout Club All-State selections

Bowdon graduate Will Rainwater was the coverage area’s only first-team selection published on Georgia Dugout Club’s postseason coaches’ All-State team.

 File Photo by Tucker Cole

The Georgia Dugout Club released their 2023 postseason coaches’ All-State baseball teams last week, and the lists featured 14 different local players from three different coverage-area schools, including Bowdon, Carrollton and Heard County.

Bowdon had the only first-team selection out of these 14 players, as graduating senior outfielder Will Rainwater made the cut for Class A Division-II. Rainwater has been the Red Devils’ leader on offense for at least the past two years, also earning him the title of region Offensive Player of the Year earlier in the summer.