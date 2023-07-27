Area posts 14 Ga. Dugout Club All-State selections

The Georgia Dugout Club released their 2023 postseason coaches’ All-State baseball teams last week, and the lists featured 14 different local players from three different coverage-area schools, including Bowdon, Carrollton and Heard County.
Bowdon had the only first-team selection out of these 14 players, as graduating senior outfielder Will Rainwater made the cut for Class A Division-II. Rainwater has been the Red Devils’ leader on offense for at least the past two years, also earning him the title of region Offensive Player of the Year earlier in the summer.
On the second team for Bowdon were starting pitcher Caison Duncan and infielder Will Huggins. Duncan and Huggins also earned region superlatives earlier in the year, being named Pitcher of the Year and Player of the Year, respectively. Both are also rising juniors this year, so they have two years worth of baseball still left with the Red Devils.
“Huggins, Rainwater, and Duncan are consistent hard workers at practice and their results match that in competition,” Bowdon head coach Brian Vance said of the trio earlier in the year. “I am so proud of the work they have put in as well as the effort of our coaches to pour into these young men. These young men all have a team-first mentality and compete with a gritty and relentless toughness.”
Graduating senior designated hitter Asher Christopher and rising sophomore infielder Berkley Perkins were also listed as All-State honorable mentions.
As for Carrollton, the Trojans had two second-team selections and three honorable mentions in Class 7A. Pitcher Cade Cosper and infielder Maddox Monsour both earned second-team All-State honors. Monsour, a rising junior, earned first-team region honors earlier in the year and Cosper was awarded second-team region honors.
“Maddox had a great year for us, especially offensively,” Bianco said earlier this summer. “He was a huge presence in our lineup and once he was on base was always a threat to steal with 20 stolen bases.”
Cosper, despite missing more than a month of the season with an injury, returned to finish out his senior season with the Trojans and pitched several key innings, especially in postseason play.
For honorable mentions, Carrollton had rising senior infielder Andrew Albertus, rising junior pitcher John Cobb, and graduating senior outfielder Luke Turner, meaning three out of Carrollton’s five All-State players will return for at least one more season.
Rounding out All-State selections was Heard County, in Class A Division-I, with one second teamer and three honorable mentions. The Braves’ ace Sammy Calhoun was their second-team selection. Calhoun, a rising senior, pitched 56 and two thirds innings last season, piling up 63 strikeouts with a 3.5 ERA and winning region pitcher of the year.
Heard County’s honorable mentions included graduating seniors Will Alford and John Paul Awbrey, as well as rising sophomore Max Lasseter.
