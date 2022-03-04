High school baseball is officially underway, and many teams are in the midst of a long series of non-region games to start off the season. However, a few area teams are prepping for their first region games of the season, starting this coming week.
Bowdon will play their first region series next week against Trion, starting with a home region opener on Tuesday at 5:55 p.m. The series will conclude with a doubleheader at Trion on Friday, starting at 5 p.m.
Central’s region schedule also kicks off on Tuesday of this coming week, as they will play at Pickens at 5:30 p.m. The rest of the series concludes at home for the Lions, with a region home opener doubleheader on Thursday, starting at 4:30 p.m.
Villa Rica also begins their region schedule next week, as they will play their region home opener against North Springs on Wednesday at 5:55 p.m. The Wildcats will face North Springs again for an away game on Friday at 6:05 p.m. to close out the two-game region series.
Other area teams will not begin their region schedules until later this month, as they play through a full slate of non-region opponents at the beginning of the season.
