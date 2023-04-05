WGTC's Buoy meets with members of local ag industry

WGTC Vice President of Academic Affairs, Kristen Buoy, takes notes from members of West Georgia’s ag community during the recent agricultural education brainstorming session.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Members of the agricultural community recently met with West Georgia Technical College (WGTC) President Dr. Julie Post and Vice President of Academic Affairs Kristen Buoy, to start a discussion about the need for agricultural education in the West Georgia area.

Approximately 20 representatives from different areas of the ag industry attended the brainstorming session, including local farmers, master gardeners, ag business professionals, and educators.

