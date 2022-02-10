The place to be seen this Saturday morning and for the next two Saturdays, according to Randy Coggins of the Carrollton Golden K Kiwanis Club, is the Golden K's Annual Pancake Breakfast, a culinary extravaganza that attracts hundreds of people from throughout the local area each February.
Members of the Carrollton Kiwanis Club are joining forces with their fellow Kiwanians from the Golden K to serve up thousands of pancakes accompanied by biscuits and gravy, eggs, sausage, and of course, grits for $8 per plate.
And it's an all-you-can-eat array of regular pancakes, as well as gluten-free cakes and sugar-free syrup for the diet-conscious.
"I've heard it called the 'social event of the year' around here," said Randy Coggins, the event's chief cook and flapjack flipper, as he prepared for another run of February Saturday morning feedings of the masses of all ages.
And the proceeds go to a number of good causes, he noted.
"We try to direct most of the revenue we make to youth related organizations such as Carroll County CASA, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization here whose mission is to advocate for abused and neglected children, to Southwire's 12 for Life program, scholarships, high schools and other groups," he explained.
The club receives contributions from several entities, including churches, local foundations, Carroll County government, and the state legislature under the Department of Human Resources.
"We also get a lot of assistance from Johnny Tanner at Tanner Grocery Company," Coggins noted.
The Golden K's Pancake Breakfast fits the bill of being a "true labor of love" for Coggins and his fellow Kiwanians.
"We really enjoy what we do. It's a fun project working together, seeing folks and serving them a great breakfast," he said.
"And the money that we raise stays right here in the community," Coggins emphasized.
Carrollton City Councilman Bob Uglum, who is also an active member of the Kiwanis Golden K, is an avid proponent of the event.
"We have received a great deal of support for this project through the years," Uglum said, "and a big thank-you goes out to the radio stations, the Times-Georgian, billboard companies around town, and many other folks for helping us promote it."
Coggins completed his comments on the "labor of love" by saying, "If you are a social butterfly around here and like to see other folks and be seen, then the AG Center on Saturday morning is the place to be!"
The Carroll County AG Center is located at 900 Newnan Road in Carrollton on the hill overlooking the Carrollton Byppass and Newnan Road intersection.
