After opening its doors last month, leaders at the Catholic Center on the campus of UWG are hosting a dedication ceremony this Saturday, with the archbishop of Atlanta scheduled to attend.
The dedication event and blessing of the center will be held on Oct. 3, 11 a.m., at the Catholic Center, 1406 Maple St. The Most Rev. Gregory Hartmayer, the archbishop of the Archdiocese of Atlanta, will attend, church officials say.
A native of Tonawanda, New York, Hartmayer is the son of the late John and Sally Hartmayer, and he graduated in 1969 from Cardinal O’Hara High School in Philadelphia.
From there, he joined the Conventual Franciscan Friars at their Novitiate of St. Joseph Cupertino in Ellicott City, Maryland. He then pursued studies at St. Hyacinth College and Seminary in Granby, Massachusetts and received a B.A. in philosophy.
He then earned a Master of Divinity degree in 1979 from St. Anthony-on-Hudson Seminary in Rensselar, New York. In May of 1979, he was ordained a priest by Bishop Howard J. Hubbard in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Albany, New York.
Hartmayer’s full biography can be found on the Archdiocese of Atlanta website, archatl.com.
Norma Rothschadl, the director of campus ministry at the new center, said that while the center faced some challenges as it was being planned, they were overcome through community support.
Fr. Rafael Carballo at Our Lady of Perpetual Help realized the great need for a Catholic Center at UWG after he first arrived, church leaders said. The church now has a new priest, Fr. Gaurav Shroff, who started on July 1.
“We are very excited about Archbishop Hartmayer’s visit for a couple of reasons,” Shroff said on Monday. “He is our new archbishop, and this is the first time he is coming to Carrollton in that capacity. This is also a way for us to share all the work that has been going on in setting up the new center at the University of West Georgia. It’s a way for our Catholic students to connect with the church, grow deeper in their faith and to find fellowship — especially at a time like this.”
She said that while events for Catholics on campus have been held in the past in various locations, they have never had a centralized location to call home. The new center is intended to serve as a place where the Catholic students can study, hang out, pray, and engage in fellowship with each other.
Fundraising for the new center began in 2019. But when the coronavirus hit the U.S. earlier this year, the Campus Ministry program realized that development efforts would be great impacted. This, however, did not happen when a new location was found across the street.
The new center can be found across from the Kennedy Chapel, an important piece of Catholic history in Carrollton.
Originally an Episcopal church, the chapel eventually became the first home of the local parish, Our Lady of Perpetual Help, in 1953. It was relocated to UWG and renamed for President John F. Kennedy after his assassination. In May of 1964, Attorney General Robert Kennedy came to the campus for the dedication.
Permission was given by the Archdiocese of Atlanta to rent the property to be used as a temporary center until funds could be raised to build the originally planned facility. Rothschadl said the lease on the building was signed on July 1.
Dating back to the 1700s, the Archdiocese was originally part of the Diocese of Savannah before splitting in 1956.
After being established on July 2, 1956 as the Diocese of Atlanta, it was elevated on Feb. 21, 1962 to the Archdiocese of Atlanta. The archdiocese encompasses 21,445 square miles and includes 69 counties in north and central Georgia, according to the archdiocese’s website.
“I am very happy to be able to bless the new Catholic Center at the University of West Georgia,” Hartmayer said in a written statement. “The team there has worked so hard to provide this beautiful center and the community has been extremely generous in their gifts to get it up and running. When you see a team as excited and motivated as this one, you can’t help but want to get involved.”
