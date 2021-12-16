Georgia Power has named April Hale as the runner-up for the company’s 6th annual Community Impact Award. Hale is a senior Geographic Information Systems (GIS) technician in Carrollton and has been with the company for more than 21 years.
The company created the award to spotlight the top employees who uphold the aims of being “A Citizen Wherever We Serve.” Melinda Sutton, also a senior GIS technician, in Savannah, was named this year’s winner.
Hale joined Georgia Power in 2000 and has played a vital part in leading volunteer efforts to support her neighbors in the Carrollton community. In recent years, she has been credited with leading and organizing projects with Partners Advancing Student Success (P.A.S.S), CARES Closet, Haralson County Community Christian Council Food Bank and the Heard County Community Food Bank.
Also, Hale organized the annual “Lightning Dash 5K Race” for company employees to support the March of Dimes and the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life. She also is a regular donor for the American Red Cross and has given nearly 100 pints of blood during her tenure at Georgia Power.
“April has a true pulse on the Carrollton community and stays engages with organizations across our service area to ensure we make a true impact,” said Patrick Harris, area manager in Carrollton for Georgia Power, who also nominated Hale for this year’s award.
“She is the embodiment of what it means to be, ‘A Citizen Wherever We Serve.” Harris added.
The Community Impact Award was created in recognition of the company’s longtime motto, “A Citizen Wherever We Serve,” that was coined nearly 100 years ago. Employees were nominated by their colleagues for the award, with finalists selected by a panel. Winners were chosen by employee voting.
As part of the award, Hale will receive a $1,500 donation to a nonprofit of her choice.
Georgia Power has been dedicated to giving back to Georgia communities. During the height of the pandemic last year, Georgia Power employees and retirees donated their time to help their neighbors and improve the quality of life in their communities by completing more than 55,000 hours of volunteer service.
To learn more about Georgia Power’s commitment to communities across the state, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com/Community. To keep up with Georgia Power’s active volunteer and giving efforts every day, follow the company on Twitter @GeorgiaPower and #GaPowerfulService and #WeHelpBecauseItsHome.
About Georgia Power
Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America’s premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the Company’s promise to 2.6 million customers in all but four of Georgia’s 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the Company is recognized by J.D. Power as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the Company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.