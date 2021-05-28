Action on Carroll County's proposed budget for the next fiscal year will highlight the June meeting of the Board of Commissioners next week.
The commissioners are scheduled to have a final discussion and approve the budget for the year that begins July 1 during the meeting, which is set for this Tuesday night, June 1 at in the Commission Chambers at the Carroll County Courthouse.
The board met Thursday afternoon in a work session to go over budget amendments that had been proposed and to finalize the agenda for Tuesday's meeting.
Although the final public hearing and approval of the budget will be the major items on the commissioners’ docket for approval, other items to be addressed will include consideration of a rezoning request by GK Rogers Construction, LLC for a change from Commercial and Agricultural to Industrial for the purpose of truck parking. The tract of land is located at 1800 West Highway 78 in Villa Rica (District 3).
Also discussed during the financial session of Thursday’s work session was a budget amendment for the current fiscal year that ends June 30 and an FY2022 Budget Resolution for the proposed $59 million budget that becomes effective July 1.
These two items of consideration pending approval were based on information provided by County Finance Director Alecia Searcy that the county has collected more revenue to date than had been projected in the current fiscal year budget, primarily from sales and auto taxes.
Rounding out the meeting on Tuesday was the consideration of appointments to several county boards.
