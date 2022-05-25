Those who want to open a liquor store in Villa Rica may now apply with the city, as the clock ticks down to a July 1 deadline and a potential lottery to award only four licenses.
Applications to operate the city’s first-ever package stores are now being accepted via the Community Development section of the city’s website, or at the Department’s offices at 1605 Carrollton-Villa Rica Highway.
Interest in the applications has been intense, according to city officials. However, to qualify, applicants must go through a rigorous process that involves a non-refundable $500 fee, proof that they own or lease a free-standing building of a specific size, and a strict review of their request by city officials.
The applications will be accepted through June 15. Afterward, the intense staff-level review process will start.
During the Nov. 4 general election, 78.6% of voters approved a referendum allowing the City Council to permit package sales of alcohol in Villa Rica. On April 12, the City Council approved an amendment to the city’s alcoholic beverage ordinance permitting package sales – but under certain conditions.
For example, the city will be divided into four districts and only one store will be permitted in each district. None of the stores may be in the downtown area. All the stores must be in free-standing buildings with a minimum showroom of 6,000 square feet, and the operators must keep an alcohol inventory of at least $750,000. Also, licenses will be limited to one per family or corporation, neither of which may have an interest in another city liquor store.
Those who wish to apply for a license to operate one of the four stores will be given a packet of instructions. The rules inside the packet speak for themselves, and the city will offer no guidance to would-be applicants, who can seek their own legal advice.
Among the primary qualifications for approval is having a city business license and owning or leasing a correctly sized building located in a commercial zoning district. Background checks, including fingerprints, will also be required.
City employees will review the applications from June 15 until July 1. If any application is rejected for technical reasons, the applicant will have 48 hours to make corrections. Those whose applications are rejected may appeal.
If more than one applicant for a district is approved through the process, then a lottery will be held to determine the order in which applicants receive final approval. That lottery is scheduled for July 13. The council will vote on the first selections on Aug. 9, but if any are not approved the second choice will be voted on at the next council meeting.
