AP Scholar awards earned by 16 OMA students

A total of 16 students from Oak Mountain Academy received AP Scholar awards for their outstanding performance on the college-level AP exams.
Oak Mountain Academy (OMA) is an innovative school of academic excellence at which students receive a personalized, faith-based, college-preparatory education on a campus that offers dynamic opportunities.
According to Head of School, Patrick Yuran, 60% of OMA’s Upper Division students took at least one AP exam, with 39% of those students receiving AP Scholar recognition.
These selected students took a total of 67 exams over the course of the two-week AP exam period in May 2021.
The following graduates from the Class of 2021 received an AP Scholar award for scoring a grade of three or higher on three or more exams: Turner Garrett, Ana Perealta Rolka, Ella Plummer, Tyler Reeves, and Sarah Richardson,
The following students, also from the Class of 2021, received an AP Scholar with Distinction award for scoring at least an average of 3.5 on all AP exams taken, as well as grades of three or higher on five or more of these exams: Emma Engel, Samuel Erben, Annabelle Pike, Scott Powers, and Zack Vavrik.
For the Class of 2022, the following students received an AP Scholar award: Jenna Guy, Gavin Pate, Abbey Penley, and Anjuli Vavrik. Additionally, Anna Bartlett and Ryaan Fortner received an AP Scholar with Distinction award.
Emily Richardson, Class of 2023, also received AP Scholar recognition.
“OMA students are incredibility passionate, driven, and committed to their academic success,” said Yuran. “This honor is well-deserved.
“A big congratulations to all of these Warriors for their amazing accomplishments. We are extremely proud of them as they continue to represent OMA, especially with regards to academic excellence.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.