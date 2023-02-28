Four Carroll County high schools have been named Advanced Placement Honor Schools by State School Superintendent Richard Woods and the Georgia Department of Education (GADOE).
The schools include:
Bowdon High - AP Challenge School
Central High - AP STEM School and AP STEM Achievement School
Temple High- AP Challenge School and AP Expansion School
Villa Rica High - AP STEM School
“We are very proud of the students, teachers and leaders at these schools for all the work they have done to achieve these recognitions,” Assistant Superintendent of School Performance Dr. Jessica Ainsworth said.
“Advanced Placement courses help students prepare for college with more challenging academic coursework that enables them to focus on areas where they excel. It’s one of the many ways we help them focus on their future after high school,” Dr. Ainsworth explained.
The GADOE recognizes specific schools for achievement each year based on AP testing, including:
“These recognitions are evidence of our commitment to rigorous academic opportunities for Carroll County students,” Director of High Schools and Middle Schools Dr. Travis Thomas said.
“Carroll County continues to expand premier academic experiences for our students so that each student graduates ready to be enrolled, employed, enlisted, and engaged in their community," Dr. Thomas noted.
