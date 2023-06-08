Mr. Antonio “Rabbit” Gamble, age 33, of Carrollton died on May 30, 2023. Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday June 10, 2023 at 1 p.m. at In the Master’s Hands, 290 Kingsbridge Rd, Carrollton, Rev. Ricky Mitchell, Pastor; Rev. Hugh Gamble, Officiating. Interment will follow at Carrollton City Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday June 9, 2023 from 2-6 p.m. with the family receiving friends from 6-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

To plant a tree in memory of Antonio Gamble as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.