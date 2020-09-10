A Carroll County pastor and community leader is celebrating 20 years at his church this week during one of the most unusual years of his career.
But Dr. Vincent Dortch’s first encounter with Carrollton happened by accident when he was preaching at a church in Atlanta with no intention of being elsewhere.
On Sunday, his congregation at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate his two decades of leadership with a drive-in service from 1-3 p.m. at its location at 2930 Hwy. 16.
In 1998, Dortch was at Salem Baptist Church in Atlanta under the leadership of Pastor Jasper Williams. It was while he was there that a member of the Carrollton church asked him to fill in and preach one Sunday.
“One of the members here is a member at my home church, and she had approached me and said, ‘My church doesn’t have a pastor; you should go out and preach,’ ” Dortch said. “I thought to myself, ‘I will preach but I am not looking to be a pastor.’ ”
In January 2000, he was living outside Atlanta and he said he had never heard of Carrollton before, having always passed by on Interstate-20. But, because it reminded him of his hometown of Central, Florida, he fell in love with the town.
In what might be his biggest blessing, he said he saw the black and gold school colors of Carrollton High School and was reminded of his high school in Florida, which has the same colors. His alma mater, Alabama State University, also uses black and gold.
“The people here reminded me of those back at home,” Dortch said. “It just made me feel at home. That made me feel good when I started coming here to pastor.”
One of the things he learned from his pastor when he began his ministry was to learn about the people living in his new community, just as they would learn about him.
His belief is that, “if you’re not at the table, you don’t know what is going on.” For the past two decades, he has served as a leader on several boards — from Rotary to the Carroll County Department of Family and Children Services and the Chamber of Commerce — and he hosts a monthly pastors’ luncheon at the Carrollton Police Department.
Moving from a larger church in Atlanta to west Georgia made him feel as if he had gone a few steps backward, he said, so he needed to get familiar with the area. His goal was to teach his parishioners from a Biblical and a leadership standpoint.
“My philosophy is still the same that as leaders we all work together,” he said. “My goal was to make them feel comfortable around me as their leader. Once I was able to do that, I was able to make small changes that I felt would be for the benefit of the people.”
As pastor, he said he does not want people to be voted to certain leadership positions. Instead, he wanted to get to a point where people would volunteer to fulfill these roles. This is because he said people who volunteer “give 100%” compared to those who are appointed.
He said seeing people work together has been the most rewarding part of his career, along with the 9,200 square foot Family Life Center on site that has been paid for through donations from the congregation. He said that building broke ground four years ago and stands next to the main church.
“We changed the way people would get into leadership,” Dortch said. “It was no longer people being voted in. It was people who volunteered. It wasn’t based on education or how much money you had. If you have a heart and a love for God, that’s what we used.”
