Mr. Anthony Ridley, age 24, of Carrollton, died on March 16, 2023. Final arrangements to be announced at a later date by Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
Trending Recipes
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- No. 1 Houston's injured stars say they'll play vs. No. 9 Auburn
- No. 6 Creighton withstands No. 11 NC State's comeback attempts
- Women's NCAA roundup: South Florida tops Marquette in OT
- No. 11 Pitt routs misfiring No. 6 Iowa State
- Jason Sudeikis' son 'has fallen in love with soccer'
- Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin welcome a baby boy
- No. 3 Baylor strides past UC-Santa Barbara, 74-56
- No. 5 Saint Mary's pulls away in second half, beats No. 12 VCU
Most Popular
Articles
- Local UMC churches leaving denomination
- BOC chair booked at county jail
- Conard found guilty of Gibson murder
- Police Chase through Carrollton ends in Crash
- Carrollton man stabbed after argument becomes violent
- CPD Officer saves infant
- Cowboys release Ezekiel Elliott
- Co-defendant testifies in Conard murder trial
- Bowdon man sentenced to life in prison
- Carroll county man arrested for Exploitation of Elder Person
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.