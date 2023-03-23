Mr. Anthony Ridley, age 24, of Carrollton, GA died on March 16, 2023. Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday March 25, 2023 at 2 P.M. at Church Without Walls, 555 Chaucer Lane, Carrollton, GA 30117, Apostle Walter Green, Pastor; Rev. Frederick Ricks, Eulogist. Interment will follow at Carrollton City Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday March 24, 2023 from 4 P.M - 7 P.M. at Church Without Walls. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

