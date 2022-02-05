Anthony Kain Bramlett, 24, of Whitesburg, Georgia, left this earthly world to go home to the arms of the Lord on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.
Kain was born in Austell on July 28, 1997.
Kain’s true passion was rapping. Kain always knew how to lighten a mood with laughter and always kept a smile on his face.
Kain was an electrician and was mentored by David Lybrand and Billy Moore. This is how Kain learned his work ethics and how to support his family. He was a bright light in his family and his multitude of friends.
He left behind his loving fiancé, Makenzie Armstrong, his parents, Ted and Jean Bramlett, and birthfather, John Finnegan; son, Oliver Wayne Bramlett; siblings, Ansley Bramlett, Bailey Watson and Kason Landrum; grandparents, Ernest and Frankie Bramlett, Wayne and Ethel Lybrand, Joe and Joann Finnegan, and Johnny Hembree; in-laws, Harold and Tiffany Richards; aunts and uncles, Jaymie and Jennifer Payne, Tim Bramlett, Don and Teresa Patterson, and David Lybrand and Sabrina Rush; cousins, Lisa Pilgrim, Matt and Brittany Fountain, Jessie Lybrand, Dillon Lybrand, Lexie Duren, Jackson Duren, Brayden Payne and the Hembree Family and many other family members and a multitude of friends.
Kain is preceded in death by his heavenly birthmother Brandy Hembree.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. from the chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home. The service will begin at 3 p.m.
Interment will be at Flint Hill Cemetery in Douglasville. The following will serve as pallbearers, Daniel Keever, Davin Dobbs, Jessie Lybrand, Dillon Lybrand, Chris Bragg and Ryan Moss. His honorary pallbearers are Michael Richardson and Trenity Lovell.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.joneswynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements. 770-942-3331
