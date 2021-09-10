Anthony de-Graft-Yeboah, 84, of Atlanta, Georgia, died on Aug. 31, 2021. Celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Fischer Funeral Care, 3742 Chamblee Dunwoody Road in Atlanta. Interment will follow in North Atlanta Memorial Park, 5188 Winters Chapel Road in Atlanta. Viewing will be on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour.
MASK REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
