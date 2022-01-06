Anthony "Andy" Thomaston

Anthony Hudson “Andy” Thomaston, 50, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Jan. 2, 2022.
He was born on July 18, 1971, in Fulton County, Georgia, the son of the late Paul Hudson Thomaston and Charlotte Yates Thomaston.
Andy worked in construction for over 30 years. He loved Alabama football, going to NASCAR races and fishing.
Andy was greeted in Heaven by his father, Paul Thomaston; maternal grandparents, Joseph Melvin Yates and Mable C. Yates; paternal grandparents, Johnny Paul Thomaston and Winnie Thomaston; and nephew, Brandon Thomaston.
In addition to his mother, he leaves behind to cherish his memory his sister and brother-in-law, Karen and Mark McClain; nephews, Chase Mills, Bryan Mills, and Blake Mills; and a number of cousins.
In keeping with the family’s wishes, Andy’s body had been cremated and his family will plan a private celebration of life service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to help with funeral expenses on Andy’s obituary page at www.martin-hightower.com.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.