Since 2020, after more than a decade of quiet growth, there has been a surge of interest in Villa Rica by developers. We have not asked for this, but this is where we are.
Like all towns, Villa Rica’s growth is tied to the national economy. In the late ‘90s, Villa Rica was a sleepy little town with a population of 4,000. Then, within a booming economy, we experienced almost a decade of construction resulting in 11,000 new residents — due partly to the city’s proximity to Interstate-20 and partly to the creation of the Mirror Lake community.
That rapid expansion ended with the 2008 recession, leaving many planned developments unfinished. Over the next decade, new housing starts only took place in these partially completed neighborhoods, which were mostly filled by 2020.
But then the national economy was hit by the global pandemic. With that, something new happened; there was a growing acceptance of employees working from home. This phenomenon meant that for the first time, Atlanta-area home builders could consider towns like Villa Rica that are as much as 25 miles outside of their typical market area.
At the height of COVID, townhome developers, seemingly out of nowhere, began showing new interest in Villa Rica. Over the following months, apartment developers and home builders also began to call. By August of 2021 City staff were holding discussions about more than 20 residential projects.
Many of these developments are scheduled to break ground soon, including 192 apartment units in one of the oldest sections of town, a 170-unit townhome community on the west side of town, and several new neighborhoods in the Mirror Lake area. Already underway is the replacement of the decades-old Housing Authority project on Highway 61 not far from the hospital.
Growth is good, but there’s a flip side. One of the many challenges faced by City staff is to attract the highest-quality development possible—while minimizing the impact on existing roads, water, and sewer lines, emergency services, and both public school systems.
For example, staff is trying to guide development to the parts of town where adequate utility and road infrastructure already exists. In addition, many of City’s conversations with potential developers have focused on housing that caters to either the 55-and-up crowd or to single twenty-somethings groups without children that will not add to the burden of our public schools. The good news is this latest wave of builders has been very receptive to these suggestions.
It seems safe to say that while a lot of residential growth is heading Villa Rica’s way, there will certainly be growing pains. Gas and building material prices are on the rise, delivery issues abound, and interest rates are almost guaranteed to increase. Assuming these challenges can be overcome, the City’s population will expand well beyond 20,000 in the next few years.
We’ve learned a lot during the past decade. When this new wave comes, we will be ready to build a stronger community.
Gil McDougal is Mayor of the City of Villa Rica.
