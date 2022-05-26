An additional arrest has been while investigating the murder of a Villa Rica grandmother.
Carroll County authorities stated that Deborah Kayleigh Freeman, 26, of Winston, was arrested and charged with felony tampering with evidence when she attempted to clean up the crime scene by mopping up the blood on the floor next to the body of the victim, 70-year-old Clovis Pruitt.
Last Sunday, Dakota Greenwood, 31, of Villa Rica, who is the victim’s grandson, was arrested for murder after he confessed to Carroll County deputies while interviews were being conducted with individuals who were on the scene during the incident that he was responsible for shooting and killing his grandmother, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office press release said at the time of his arrest.
Carroll County deputies responded to a 911 call on May 22 in reference to a deceased, elderly female in the 400 block of Askin Creek Road in Villa Rica.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they determined the woman, Pruitt, was deceased as a result of a possible gunshot wound, according to the release.
The case is still under investigation and more charges could occur.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.