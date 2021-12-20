“Wreaths Across America” is a nation-wide program that honors deceased veterans by placing Christmas wreaths on grave sites and at memorial parks at 2,500 locations in all 50 states. Two such ceremonies were held locally on Saturday.
Saturday morning at
Hightower Funeral Home’s
West Georgia Memorial Park
on the Carrollton-Villa Rica Highway wreaths were placed
by volunteers on the graves of
171 veterans.
Wreaths were also placed on memorial walls at the Carroll County Veterans Memorial Park on Newnan Road in Carrollton by members of the West Georgia Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America.
The idea for Wreaths Across America originated in 1992 when Morrill Worcester, owner of Worecester Wreath Company in Harrington, Maine, found himself with a surplus of wreaths nearing the end of the holiday season. Remembering a boyhood experience of visiting Arlington National Cemetery when he won a trip to Washington, DC as a 12-year old paperboy, Worcester made arrangements for the wreaths to be placed at Arlington in one of the older sections of the cemetery that had been receiving fewer visitors with each passing year.
The annual tribute each December went on quietly for several years until 2005 when a photo of the stones at Arlington adorned with wreaths and covered in snow circulated on the internet. Suddenly, the project received national attention. Thousands of requests from citizens who wanted to emulate the Arlington project at their national, state and local cemeteries poured in from all over the country.
“My wife Cathy, our daughters and I have taken part in the ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery on two occasions,” Hightower explained, “and we felt the need to do something here.”
He said that Hightower Family Funeral Homes sponsored many of the wreaths, but a number of individuals also contributed.
Small, red marker flags were placed on the graves of veterans that were determined from cemetery records, according to Hightower. Volunteers fanned out and placed the Christmas wreaths on the designated areas.
“This was our first year to do this, but we plan to make it an annual observance,” Hightower said.
West Georgia Memorial Park was one of four cemeteries in Georgia to which the spruce fir wreaths were delivered from Maine via a tractor-trailer.
In attendance at Saturday’s local ceremonies were not only families and individuals from Carroll County, but also from several other Atlanta area communities.
