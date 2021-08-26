Annual VR Frontiers Rodeo set for this weekend

The 16th annual Villa Rica Frontiers Rodeo,a professionally sanctioned event that draws hundreds each year to the Villa Rica area, will be held this weekend.
The event, officially known as the Don Rich Ford Villa Rica Frontiers Rodeo is set for Friday and Saturday, Aug. 27-28, at its usual venue, a field located at 2011 Carrollton-Villa Rica Highway (Georgia Highway 61.) The venue is one mile south of the V-Plex.
The gates will open at 6 p.m. each night, with plenty of activities leading up to the rodeo events, which begin at 8 p.m. There will be pony rides, a mechanical bull, inflatables and souvenirs. There will also be lots of concessions, such as barbecue, fresh lemonade, cotton candy, hot dogs, hamburgers and more.
The Professional Cowboy’s Association and the International Professional Rodeo Association sanction the event. The PCA is the largest pro rodeo circuit tour east of the Mississippi. The Frontiers Rodeo normally draws contestants from across the United States.
Events will include bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, team roping, tie-down roping, ladies breakaway roping, steer wrestling and bull riding.
As usual, there will be a specialty act to entertain the crowds. This year it’s Matt Merritt, who bills himself as a “rodeo entertainer” and has a national following, especially for his dancing abilities.
Tickets may be purchased at the gate both event nights. Cost is $15 for general admission ages 6 and up. Those under age 5 are admitted free. VIP seating — a reserved chair at the arena fence — is $25.
If you buy an advance ticket, you can buy three tickets and get one free. They can be purchased at Don-Rich Ford, 221 E Montgomery St. in Villa Rica; Wallace Farm Supply, 4343 US Highway 27 at Bowdon Junction; and E.T. Doyal & Sons Feed and Seed, 115 W. Wilson Street in Villa Rica.
Advance Tickets are cash only. Those purchased at the gate may be bought with cash or a card with a $2 transaction fee per ticket if using debit/credit.
The rodeo was one of the few events in west Georgia that was not cancelled last year due to the COVID pandemic, however special precautions were in place. Those same precautions will be present this year, rodeo organizers said.
There will be contactless ticket sales at the front gate for those using a card, and there will be hand washing stations, bathrooms spaced and additional bleachers to add maximum seating capacity while allowing for social distancing just to name a few.
Masks are not required but are encouraged and free masks will be available at the gate.
