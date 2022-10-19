Tanner’s annual Breast Cancer Awareness Month T-shirts are now on sale to help provide screening mammograms to women in our community who can’t otherwise afford them.
One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer during her lifetime. Early detection through mammograms means earlier treatment and better outcomes — as well as peace of mind for loved ones.
All T-shirt profits are used to provide screening mammogram assistance. By purchasing, wearing and sharing Tanner’s breast cancer awareness T-shirts, supporters provide important awareness and help ensure that women of all ages across our region get their breast cancer screening — even if they can’t afford it.
The 2022 T-shirt design features the trademark pink breast cancer ribbon, a pink boxing glove and an inspiring “No One Fights Alone” message in bold type on a black Comfort Colors T-shirt. The design will be on the back of the T-shirt, with Tanner’s logo on the front pocket area.
Tanner Volunteers (and Tanner Activity Committee members) have sold commemorative breast cancer awareness T-shirts annually since 2008, raising more than $163,000 after expenses and taxes to provide mammogram screening assistance.
“Mammograms have had a dramatic impact on survival rates for women diagnosed with breast cancer. We are so pleased and gratified that our community has joined with us in ensuring every woman in our area gets her breast cancer screening, whether she can afford it or not,” said Brian Dill, executive director of the Tanner Foundation. “We are grateful that so many members of the community and Tanner team members have purchased these T-shirts, year after year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.