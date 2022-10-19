BreastCancerAwareness-Tshirt-2022

Tanner’s annual Breast Cancer Awareness Month T-shirts are now on sale to help provide screening mammograms to women in our community who can’t otherwise afford them.

One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer during her lifetime. Early detection through mammograms means earlier treatment and better outcomes — as well as peace of mind for loved ones.

