The Carrollton Stampede Rodeo returns to the VFW Fairgrounds the weekend of July 16-17. Gates will open at 6 p.m. and the rodeo will begin at 8 each evening.
With the Cowboy Shop of Roopville serving as the primary sponsor, the Carrollton Stampede will be entertaining rodeo enthusiasts from throughout the west Georgia area for the 16th consecutive year.
According to Sheri Wilkins of the Cowboy Shop, the Carrollton Stampede will feature the following events: bareback, saddle bronc, and bull riding, as well as tie-down roping, cowgirl barrel racing and breakaway, a Colt 45 entertainer, and professional trick rider, Justice Rayne Rossignol.
The Carrollton Stampede annually attracts a crowd of several thousand.
Other sponsors of the event include Scott Evans Dodge of Carrollton, Gateway Printing, Portable Toilets of Georgia, LLC, Georgia Container, Inc., Georgia Power, Durango Boots, McCoy and Sons Heating and Air, and Holly Hardeman of Platinum Real Estate.
Admission will be $15 for adults and $10 for kids 4-12. Admission for children 3 and under is free. Tickets can be purchased for $2 off at the Cowboy Shop in Roopville thru noon on Friday, July 16.
