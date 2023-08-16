“Grasshopper Tea and the Basement of Wonder,” a puppet theater production that explores West Georgia’s history, returns to the Carrollton Center for the Arts this Saturday, August 19.
In the play, a rainy day deprives characters Emma and Lavonne of wi-fi so they explore their grandmother’s basement and find an old storyteller from whom they learn about the area’s past. The play is directed by show creator Scott Foxx.
“The quality of this production is outstanding,” said Carrollton Center for the Arts Manager Tim Chapman. “All ages will enjoy learning about our history here in west Georgia.
“And if you are new to the area or just love learning about the community you live in,” Chapman noted, “the this program is a must see.”
The 45-minute-long program is sponsored by United Community Bank, Sewell Family Foundation and Georgia Council for the Arts. It features original music and puppets delivering the community’s shared history, focusing on diversity and an encouraging “you can do it” message.
Tickets are $5 and can be purchased online at carrolltonarts.com, by phone at 770-838-1083 or at the center’s box office at 251 Alabama Street.
For questions concerning this event, please call 770-838-1083.
