Villa Rica’s biggest street party will begin in just over two weeks, kicking off with a concert and a daylong series of events.
It’s the annual Gold Rush Festival, which begins on Friday, Sept. 10, with a concert by the 7 Bridges Band, an Eagles tribute band. On Saturday, the Festival starts early with the Gold Rush 5K race, a parade, and events for the rest of the day.
At noon, there will be a special recognition of first responders since the day will also mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attack on the United States.
Some of the preliminary events for this year’s Gold Rush have already taken place — specifically the Miss Gold Rush Pageant, which was held Aug. 21 at Uncorked on Main. The pageant recognizes girls and woman in various age groups.
The winners this year were: Baby Miss: 0-23 months — Amelia Stewart; Tiny Miss: 2-3 years old — Kenzie Couch; Little Miss: 4-6 years old — Braylee Ross; Young Miss: 7-9 years old — Isabella Carson; Junior Miss: 10-12 years old — Molleigh Elizabeth Johnson; Teen Miss: 13-15 years old — Alexis Arrowood; Miss: 16-19 years old — Shelby Smith.
The Festival honors the city’s heritage of gold mining and being the site of the nation’s first “gold rush.”
The concert by the 7 Bridges Band is free and will take place rain or shine between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Sept. 10 at The Mill amphitheater, 106 Temple Street. While the show is free, seating close to the stage can be reserved through Freshtix.com.
The band is based in Nashville and is considered one of nation’s leading Eagles tribute bands. The Eagles was founded in 1971 by Glenn Frey and Don Henley, and have won numerous awards for such hits as “Hotel California,” “Take it Easy” and “Desperado.”
The 7 Bridges band is known for re-creating the experience of attending an Eagles concert during their most prolific period. The band features Jay Sweet as “Glenn Frey” and Keith Thoma as “Don Henley,” along with other band members who perform as the other members of the Eagles.
The Gold Rush Festival begins in earnest on Saturday, Sept. 11, at 8 a.m., with the USATF certified 5K Run/Walk. The race, sponsored by the Villa Rica Police Department, will include a race shirt for participants.
At 10 a.m., the Gold Rush Parade will roll through downtown.
Afterward, there will be food and craft vendors around the amphitheater from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., as well as entertainment on the main stage.
Meanwhile, at the Pine Mountain Gold Museum, 1881 Stockmar Road, there will be history tours, train rides, panning for gold and gemstones, and ice cream.
At noon, the city will mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on America with a special tribute to first responders, many of whom were killed that day while responding to the attacks.
