One of Villa Rica’s signature events may return this year — or at least Villa Rica officials are planning for it.
The annual July 3 Fireworks Extravaganza, celebrating America’s Independence Day, was sidelined last year for fears that the large crowds drawn to the event could spread the coronavirus. But on Tuesday, the Villa Rica City Council approved a fireworks vendor and a mobile stage for the event.
It is not known whether the event will actually be held this year, but the advance moves signal that the city wants to be prepared. Many health officials hope that vaccinations will have significantly slowed the spread of COVID-19 by late spring.
As warm weather begins to return to west Georgia, so does interest in outdoor activities and the resumption of normal routines. That includes the annual events in Villa Rica. While outdoor concerts were canceled, along with many activities at the Pine Mountain Gold Museum, a concert last Friday at The Mill amphitheater was welcomed by those who attended.
This Friday, another concert is planned, and on March 20, the Golden City Cruisers, a club for automobile enthusiasts, will host their first cruise-in downtown for the year. Last year, the monthly events were canceled through the spring and early summer due to the health crisis then transferred to the Ag Center near Carrollton.
A release by the car club says that the event will be held at The Mill, 106 Main St., from 5-8 p.m. and feature food vendors, games, and lots of classic cars. There will be no admission charged.
The city canceled the fireworks show last year but did host the annual Gold Rush Festival and the Christmas parade and tree lighting ceremony. The July 3 event draws thousands of people from across west Georgia to the V-Plex on Highway 61.
On Tuesday, the city council approved a $23,000 bid by East Coast Pyrotechnics to provide a fireworks show this year. The council also approved a $4,850 bid by Pop Audio to provide a mobile, covered stage at the event.
