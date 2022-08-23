The annual Fairfield Labor Day Tennis Tournament has been scheduled forSept. 3 - 6. Match play will start at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 3 and will continue all day Sunday. The finals are scheduled for September 6th, Labor Day morning, and the youth have their tournament starting at 2:00 P.M.
"This is a Mixed Doubles Event, and we need players at all levels," according to Les Hubl, coordinator for the tournament.
"It's a great opportunity for the young people, especially the ones who recently participated in the Bay Springs or Villa Rica High School tennis programs," he explained.
"This is a fun event so do not worry if you are a beginner,. We have a level for you," Hubl noted.
Each Winner will be awarded a $50 gift certificate to one of Fede Gimenez Restaurants, and runners-up will receive a $25 gift certificate to one of Fede Ginenez restaurants.
Sign-up forms are available at Tennis Court #1 at Fairfield, and the entry fee is $25. For more information regarding participation in the tournament contact Rhonda Bush at jrbush@bellsouth.net or 770-846-7566.
Tournament sponsorships are also available, including:
3’ x 4’ Logo Banner displayed for 30 days before, during and after the tournament the Tournament. Sponsors must supply vector file for logo by August 16th, 2022.
Silver Sponsorship ($100)
Name listed on Silver Sponsor Banner (sign up by August 16th, 2022)
Friends of Fairfield Tennis Club ($50)
Name listed on Friends Banner (sign up by August 16th, 2022)
For additional information, contact Les Hubl at 404-512-5256 lhubl@yahoo.co
Proceeds from the tournament will go to the following organizations: Fairfield Kiwanis Club, Bay Springs Middle School Tennis Program, Villa Rica High School Tennis Program and college scholarships, University of West Georgia Tennis Program, Dixie Open Gold Championship, the Women’s Shelter, Carroll County CASA, ARC, local Special Olympics youth tennis camps and court maintenance.
