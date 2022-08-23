The annual Fairfield Labor Day Tennis Tournament has been scheduled forSept. 3 - 6. Match play will start at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 3 and will continue all day Sunday. The finals are scheduled for September 6th, Labor Day morning, and the youth have their tournament starting at 2:00 P.M.

"This is a Mixed Doubles Event, and we need players at all levels," according to Les Hubl, coordinator for the tournament.

