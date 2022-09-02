Set your calendar for September 10th for the Second Annual Buffalo Creek Fall Festival, hosted by the Carroll County Master Gardeners This year's event features workshops, speakers on gardening topics, food trucks and over 95 vendors inside and out.
In addition, near the old schoolhouse, there will be arts and crafts for children, storytelling and animals for petting.
Also, the Master Gardeners will be holding a plant sale and you can experience a guided tour of the Buffalo Creek Trail by members of the Native Plant Society. The Second Annual Buffalo Creek Fall Festival is gearing up to be HUGE and will be held at the Carroll County Agricultural Center located at 900 Newnan Road, Carrollton.
The Ag Center is part of Buffalo Creek Outdoor Education Center which is a favorite of many Carroll County residents due to its 40 acres with trails throughout. There are several habitats with running streams from the Buffalo Creek. One can walk the trails and see wetland areas as well as upland hardwood and pine habitats. Lovely native shade plants can be seen along the trails as well as flora that grow in the sun. These pretty trails are maintained by the West Georgia Chapter of the Native Plant Society. The Carroll County Master Gardeners also have their gorgeous demonstration
Please make plans to spend the day with us on Saturday, September 10th from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm. This is a FREE community event sponsored by the Carroll County Master Gardeners.
