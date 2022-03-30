Annie Whitehead, 83, of Winston, died on Saturday, March 26, 2022.
Funeral Arrangements by Alfred F. Wilson Funeral Home in Villa Rica.
Updated: March 30, 2022 @ 10:20 am
