Mrs. Annie Ruth Williamson, a Carroll County, Ga resident, passed away on April 6, 2023. She was born on July 17, 1932, in Centralhatchee, the daughter of the late David King and Eula Mae Ragland King.
Annie was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who cherished her family. She worked as a teacher’s assistant for many years at Carrollton Elementary School and was a member of Abilene Baptist Church. Annie will be truly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, she was welcomed into Heaven by her husband, Sonny Williamson and nine siblings.
She is survived by her daughter, Neeta Sullivan; grandson, Corey Sullivan; and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff and caregivers of Brookdale Senior Living for the loving care that Mrs. Annie received as a resident.
Graveside services was conducted on Friday, April 7, 2023, at 12 p.m. from Carroll Memory Gardens with Pastor Andrew Toney officiating. The family received friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Friday from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Annie Williamson
To send flowers to the family of Annie Williamson, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.