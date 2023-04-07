Annie Ruth Williamson

Mrs. Annie Ruth Williamson, a Carroll County, Ga resident, passed away on April 6, 2023. She was born on July 17, 1932, in Centralhatchee, the daughter of the late David King and Eula Mae Ragland King.

Annie was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who cherished her family. She worked as a teacher’s assistant for many years at Carrollton Elementary School and was a member of Abilene Baptist Church. Annie will be truly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.

To send flowers to the family of Annie Williamson, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos