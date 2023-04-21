Annie Ruth Hammitt Gilreath Parmer, 81, of Bremen, Ga passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2023. She was born on August 4, 1941. She is the daughter of the late James Andrew Hammitt and the late Martha Lee Dukes.
Annie Ruth was a caregiver to all, and she never met a stranger. She loved the Lord with all her heart. There were countless times where Annie Ruth would witness to people in stores or anywhere she could. Annie Ruth was helpful to everyone. She loved to work outside in her yard. Annie Ruth could often be heard saying, “Let me tell you about my Jesus”.
Mrs. Parmer is survived by her loving husband, Hubert Parmer; daughter, Wanda Searcy and her husband, Joe of Waco, Ga; son, Jimmy Gilreath and his wife, Brenda of Bremen, Ga; sister, Virginia Prater of Buchanan, Ga; grandchildren, Amanda Searcy, Wayne Gilreath, Kimberly Garrison; great grandchildren, Christopher and Katelyn; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband, Oscar Gilreath; brothers, Bobby Hammitt and Grady Hammitt.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Villa Rica Chapel from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.. The funeral service will be held on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church at 2 p.m. with Mr. Brad Horton and Mr. Michael Gilreath officiating. Interment will follow at Shady Grove Church Cemetery in Carrollton, Ga. David Gilreath, Andy Hammitt, David Johnson, Billy Wayne Johnson, John Franks, and Jarred Johnson will be serving as pallbearers.
Messages of condolence may be sent to www.jones-wynn.com Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
