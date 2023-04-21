Annie Ruth Hammitt Gilreath Parmer, 81, of Bremen, Ga passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2023. She was born on August 4, 1941. She is the daughter of the late James Andrew Hammitt and the late Martha Lee Dukes.

Annie Ruth was a caregiver to all, and she never met a stranger. She loved the Lord with all her heart. There were countless times where Annie Ruth would witness to people in stores or anywhere she could. Annie Ruth was helpful to everyone. She loved to work outside in her yard. Annie Ruth could often be heard saying, “Let me tell you about my Jesus”.

