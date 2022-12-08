Mrs. Annie Pearl Rowe age 83 of Carrollton, Ga. passed away December 2, 2022. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday December 10, 2022 at 11:00 AM. at Greater Kingdom Seekers Church Carrollton, Ga. Interment will follow in Westside Memory Garden Carrollton, Ga. Her viewing will be Friday December 9, 2022 at Walker Funeral Home Carrollton, Ga. from 4:30 PM to 7:00 PM. Arrangements Entrusted To: Walker Funeral Home 709 Alabama Street Carrollton, Ga, 30117.
