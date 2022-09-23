Mrs. Annie Lizzie Dobbs Ware age 78 of Douglasville, Ga. passed away September 19, 2022. Funeral service will be conducted Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at Christ Apostolic Life Church 8510 Newman Street Douglasville, Ga. Her viewing will be Friday, September 23, 2022 from 5;00 p.m. to
7:00 p.m. at Christ Apostolic Life Church Carrollton, Ga. For the safety of the family and others everyone attending the viewing and funeral service must wear a mask. Arrangements entrusted to Walker Funeral Home 709 Alabama Street Carrollton, Ga.
