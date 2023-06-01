Mother Annie Lee Boykin Cook, age 84, of Carrollton died on May 26, 2023. Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday June 3, 2023 at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 563 Old Bremen Rd, Carrollton, GA 30117, Rev. Cedric Duncan, Pastor; Bishop James P. Waters, Eulogist. Interment will follow at West Georgia Memorial Park. Viewing will be Friday June 2, 2023 from 2-6 p.m. at the funeral home, with the family receiving friends from 6-7 p.m. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
