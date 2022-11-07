Mother Annie Chandler, age 83, of Carrollton, GA died on November 7, 2022. Final arrangements to be announced at a later date by Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
Trending Recipes
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- VR man accused of killing ex-girlfriend
- Rebel Wilson welcomes her first baby via a surrogate
- Michelle Williams 'learned a lot' playing Steven Spielberg's mom
- Rihanna wants to return to work
- I feel very immature, says Sylvester Stallone
- Missing teen Kaylee Jones located safe
- ‘SEAL Team’ Boss: Bravo’s ‘in Jeopardy in a Very Different Way’ Than Season 5 in Finale
- More than 42 million Americans already have voted in the midterms
Most Popular
Articles
- Carrollton man caught with 40 grams of cocaine while on bond
- DA closes case in death of Joshua Dempsey
- Carrollton woman denied bond in May incident
- Glock approved to bring public training facility to Carroll County
- Reynolds, Chance react to discussion suspension
- Bremen man accused of burglarizing Dollar Saver
- BOC approves consent agenda and multiple county purchases
- 'Tennessee Orange' a hit for Moroney; AHS, UGA grad performing in Athens on Saturday
- Darrell Teal
- DA closes case in death of Joshua Dempsey
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.