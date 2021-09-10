Annie Caldwell, 71, of Temple, Georgia, died on Sept. 6, 2021.
Celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Zion Hill Baptist Church, 15 Zion Hill Church Road in Bremen, Georgia. Interment will follow in Helton Cemetery.
Viewing will be on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Griffin Chapel United Methodist Church, 55 Rome Street in Temple.
MASK REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
