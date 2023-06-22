The City of Carrollton's 9 a.m. work session on Thursday discussed a variety of topics including an annexation and rezoning request just off of the Highway 166 bypass and appointments to the Carroll County Library Advisory Board, Carrollton Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Carroll County Board of Health.

The annexation and rezoning request included 54.23 acres making up an area off of the Highway 166 Bypass and a portion of 196 Folds Road in Ward 3 which is Jim Watters ward. The Planning Commission approved of the change 5-0 with two conditions.