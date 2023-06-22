The City of Carrollton's 9 a.m. work session on Thursday discussed a variety of topics including an annexation and rezoning request just off of the Highway 166 bypass and appointments to the Carroll County Library Advisory Board, Carrollton Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Carroll County Board of Health.
The annexation and rezoning request included 54.23 acres making up an area off of the Highway 166 Bypass and a portion of 196 Folds Road in Ward 3 which is Jim Watters ward. The Planning Commission approved of the change 5-0 with two conditions.
The first condition is, “The sidewalk requirement along the Highway 166 Bypass will be waived; however, internal sidewalks shall be installed within the development to promote connectivity.”
The second condition is, “The proposed commercial buildings shall provide front facades facing the Highway 166 Bypass.”
Community Development Director Erica Studdard mentioned the properties near the Walmart on South US HIghway 27 as reference as to why this condition was recommended. Staff recommended approval with the same conditions.
The proposed request according to the staff analysis report says, “The applicant is proposing a 330-unit apartment complex and approximately 19.43 acres of commercial outparcels.”
There will be two entrances, one at the opening of Cedar Street which the applicant will be working with the Georgia Department of Transportation to add a traffic light. The second opening will be a limited access entrance and exit that will offer another option to enter the apartment complex directly from the Highway 166 bypass.
As for the three board appointments, no recommendation was made during the meeting for the Carroll County Library Advisory Board.
The Carrollton Convention and Visitors Bureau had two terms expiring, Jackie Pate and Beth Parson who both held at-large positions. According to a memo from Jonathan Dorsey, the Executive Director of the Carrollton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, “The CACVB Board requests that during the July 2023, meeting, the Mayor and Council reappoint Pate and Parsons to new terms."
As for the Carroll County Board of Health, Loy Howard’s term is coming to an end. The Council agreed that if he is willing to stay on they would like to reappoint him to the Board of Health.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.