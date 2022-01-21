Annette Griffin

Annette Jones Griffin passed away peacefully in her sleep early in the morning on Wednesday, Jan. 19.
She was married to David Griffin, retired professor of history at the University of West Georgia, for almost 69 years.
She also leaves behind three children, Mary Jo Fitts (husband Tom), James Griffin (wife Teresa), and John Griffin (wife Carol); seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 23, at Almon Funeral Home, with a funeral service, conducted by the Rev. Dr. Henry Tyson, beginning at 2 p.m. Graveside service and burial will be at noon (CT) on Monday, Jan. 24, at Newville Baptist Church (Alabama).
Annette was born on October 3, 1934, in Dublin, Georgia, and graduated from high school there in 1952. She attended Agnes Scott College in Decatur and graduated in 1956 with a B.A. degree in music (piano).
For many years, she taught piano lessons in both the public school system and her home, having a number of outstanding students, including the pianist for her service.
She was a very active member of First Baptist Church in Carrollton for over 50 years, where she enjoyed sharing her musical talents.
Annette loved traveling; she and her husband made eight wonderful trips to Europe over the course of their marriage. In recent years, she traveled to Iceland, the Canadian Rockies, and Costa Rica with her daughter-in-law.
She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.almonfuneral
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
