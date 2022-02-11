Annegret “Anna” Bellemare, 67 of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Feb. 7, 2022.
She was born on Sept. 28, 1954, in Neuenkirchen-Vorden, Germany, to the late Johannes and Fraukeline Schmidt (Evers).
She came to the United States in 1983 and accepted Jesus as her Lord and Savior that same year. As a European trained massage therapist, she served the Lord by sharing her healing gifts. She owned and operated Anna’s Therapeutic Body Massage in Columbus, Georgia, from 1989 until 2015 when she transitioned her business to Carrollton, Georgia, until she retired in 2020.
She always joked that being a grandparent was way better than being a parent. Her favorite thing to do was to spend time with Julian, Dominic, Lucas, and Lucy.
She loved praise and worship dancing, singing, and painting. She could take a dying plant and revive it beautifully. She loved a hot tea. She gave the warmest, most sincere hugs. She shared the true love of Christ with everyone she could.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Friedel Schmidt, and Joest Schmidt, her sister, Herta Bohler, and brother-in-law, Eckhard Schwekutsch.
She is survived by her children, Marlene Cerreta (Ken), Melinda Hofius (Matthew), and Melissa Bellemare; and her siblings, (Friedel) Honnelore Schmidt, Frauke Schraad (Julius), (Herta) Rudy Bohler, (Joest) Irmgard Schmidt, Elsine Heicht (Horst), Hanna Keck (Rudolf), Thea Osterhues (Werner), Heldegund Schwekutsch, many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A memorial service will be conducted on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at 3 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 1 p.m. until the hour of service.
In keeping with her wishes, her body has been cremated.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
In lieu of flowers, we welcome donations to a place a memorial bench at the Carrollton Greenbelt where she enjoyed walking her beloved dog, Rex.
