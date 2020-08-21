Anne Jones

Sarah Anne Duke Jones, of Carrollton, passed away on Aug. 20 at the age of 95.
She was born on April 10, 1925, in Raymond, Georgia, the ninth and youngest child of the late-Joseph Earl Duke and -Fannie Mae Duke. She was a graduate of Whitesburg High School.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard David Jones (2009) and is survived by three daughters, Dolores (Jack) Markey of Dunwoody, GA, Lynn (Hugh) Goodman of Nashville, Tennessee, and Cathy (David) Procter of Loganville, Georgia.
Anne, or Sarah Anne as she was known to family, and Grandmother Sweetie Pie to seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, was a loving wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.
She was member of First Christian Church of Carrollton for over 65 years and served as the church secretary for over 20 years. She enjoyed cooking for campers at Woodland Christian Camp, and later in life, she especially enjoyed playing cards and Mexican Train with her friends at Brookdale Senior Living.
The family would like to express sincere gratitude to the faithful and skilled caregivers who brought comfort and quality to her life. This includes Brookdale Senior Living, where Anne lived for the last four years, Tonya Spinks and her wonderfully skilled sitters, and the amazing and excellent care given by Southwest Christian Hospice.
Due to COVID-19, a graveside service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Sunday school teacher Matt Gray officiating.
She will be laid to rest at Carroll Memory Gardens beside her husband.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to Southwest Christian Care, 7225 Lester Road in Union City, 30291 will be greatly appreciated.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
