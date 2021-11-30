Anna M. Roberts, 83, of Bremen, Georgia, passed away on Nov. 26, 2021, at her residence.
She was born on Feb. 25, 1938, in Cleburne County, Alabama, daughter of the late Hazel Mozelle Thompson.
Mrs. Roberts retired after 40 years as a data processor at Higgins General Hospital, and then served many more years for the Higgins Hospital Auxiliary.
Besides her mother, Mrs. Roberts was also preceded in death by her husband, Carless D. Roberts, and a sister, Noline Coefield.
Survivors include her sons, William Todd and Terri Conkle, of Wedowee, Alabama, and Jonathan Fred and Lisa Roberts, of Bremen; sisters, Dorothy Harmon, of Bremen, Paulette Ellison, Frances Lamar, and Virginia Lake, all of Rome; brothers, Leslie Ellison, Danny Ellison, and Stanley Ellison, all of Rome; grandchildren, Hannah Conkle, of Woodstock, Ashton Roberts, of Bremen, Trevor Roberts, of Bremen; great-grandchildren, Caleb Conkle and William Gonzalez, of Woodstock.
Services were held on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with Rev. Hunter Roe officiating.
Interment followed at Hillcrest Cemetery in Villa Rica. Trevor Roberts, Charles Shadrix, Jim Henson, Memo Gonzalez, Caleb Conkle and John Coffee served as pallbearers.
The family received friends on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Willowbrook Hospice 310 North Tennessee Street Suite E Cartersville, Georgia 30120.
Share thoughts and memories at www.hightowerfuneral
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.