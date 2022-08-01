It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of Anna Lynn Jones. Anna was just 18 years old when she was recklessly taken from her family, friends, and community. She touched the lives of everyone who knew her, and they all love and miss her dearly.
Anna was born on Nov. 30, 2003, in Carrollton, the daughter of Carl Jefferson Jones and Jessica Renee Waddell. She was a lifelong resident of Mt. Zion and a 2022 graduate of Mt. Zion High School. Anna was a cheerleader, soccer, and track star. She was an honors student, on homecoming court every year, and truly loved her school! She had an infectious and charismatic spirit and was preparing to chase her dreams of becoming a nurse. Anna was excited to further her education at the University of West Georgia this fall. She truly lived every day of her life to the fullest.
