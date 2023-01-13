Anna Lee Hurst Self, lovingly known as “Meme” to her family and friends, passed away on January 10, 2023. She was born in Paris, AR to Hugh Hurst and Georgia Colvet Hurst. She and her husband Reed moved to Carrollton in 1955. Anna retired from the Carrollton Senior Citizens Center. After retirement she spent many hours participating in activities at the Senior Center including horse shoe pitching, pool shooting, bowling and playing cards.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers and three sisters, her husband of 57 years, Reed; her son, Ray; and her son-in-law, Jimmy Allen. She is survived by children Donna Allen of Robinsonville, MS, Billy (Kay) Self of Demopolis AL; Sue (John) Walls; and Sandra (Dennis) Barr both of Carrollton and daughter-in-law Sherry Self of Port St. Lucie, FL. Anna always said she was rich in her legacy of her children and is also survived by nine grandchildren: Dawn Allen, Jeff Allen, Coli Escher, Phillip McRae, Steven McRae, Blaine Self, Laura Self, Alison Wallace, Lori Dalrymple and seven great-grandchildren. She is survived by her sister Joan Sosebee of Altus, AR.
