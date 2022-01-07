Ann Walker

Mrs. Patricia Ann Malcom Walker, age 83, of Tallapoosa, GA, gained her heavenly reward, January 5, 2022. She was born August 30, 1938, in Piedmont, AL to the late Jack and Kathleen Malcom. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James “Jim” Walker; sister and brother in law, Betty and Bob Morgan; brother, Paul Malcom; brother in law, Troy Worley.
Mrs. Walker is survived by her daughter and son in law, Pam and Robbie Threadgill of Carrollton; son and daughter in law, Ronnie and Diane Walker of Tallapoosa; grandchildren, Alan and Linda Threadgill, Erin Walker, Anna and Jonathon Ellis, Lisa Gaines, Trina Clinton and Tony Espy; great-grandchildren, Eloise Ann Threadgill, Courtney Travis, Jameson Gaines, Zach and Alex Clinton and Charity Espy; identical twin, Nan Worley of Woodstock; sisters in law, Paula Malcom of Oxford, AL; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
Ann was a firecracker whose zest of life led her to love and adventure. In her early years, she was inseparable from her twin sister. When together, Ann and Nan were destined to find trouble. Ann and Nan’s shenanigans led her to meet the love of her life, Jim. Ann and Jim were inseparable throughout their 59 years of marriage. Ann’s passion for collecting antiques began while running the Walker’s Five & Dime store in Tallapoosa, Ga. Some of her favorite things included an abundance of jewelry, yard sale treasures, wearing fanny packs, and all the shoes! Jim and Ann loved to travel. Ann's travels led her to Hawaii, Italy, and everywhere in between. A destination she traveled to time and time again was Las Vegas. Whether it was to hit the slots or take the family on a Grand Canyon road trip, she truly loved the west. Ann loved hosting pool parties, going to parades, singing for all to hear, going to church, and dressing up the grandkids for the Christmas manger scene. Time with her family was what she truly treasured the most. Ann was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend to all who surrounded her.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 2:00 PM in the Miller Funeral Home Dogwood Chapel with Dr. Roland Brown officiating. Her grandson, Alan Threadgill, will deliver the eulogy. Music will be rendered by Eddie Hulsey and M.J. Hendricker. Gentlemen serving as pallbearers will be Alan Threadgill, Jonathon Ellis, Brian Walker, Brandon Walker, Keith Rowe and Jeff Morgan. Interment will follow in Hollywood Cemetery.
Her family will receive friends, Saturday, the 8th between the hours of 12:00 and 2:00 PM.
Sympathies may be sent to the family at www.miller-funeralhome.com
Miller Funeral Home, Tallapoosa, GA
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.