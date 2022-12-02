Ann Carter

Mrs. Patricia Ann Chappell Carter, age 74 of Carrollton, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.
Mrs. Carter was born on July 31, 1948 in Carroll County, Georgia, the daughter of the late Mary Frances Robertson Chappell and the step-daughter of the late Paul “Pete” Dukes.
Ann was a 1966 graduate of Carrollton High School and grew up working with her two sisters at Pete’s bar-b-que restaurant. In 1967 she married William Preston Carter of East Point, GA, and soon engaged in what she considered her most important and valued role - that of mother.
Ann had a curious and determined spirit and through the years she owned an Interior Design business, a floral business, and two residential construction companies. She was one of the original founders of three different community banks and served on their respective boards, including The United Community Bank, until the time of her death.
Although her vibrant and vivacious personality often placed her in the spotlight, she was not one to be in the forefront of her community contributions. She preferred working behind the scenes, doing for others and giving back to the community she loved, in a quiet manner, without expecting anything in return.
She was an outgoing and social person who loved people and had a true interest in others. Above all, she loved her family…especially her three grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Bill Carter; daughter and son-in-law, Carole Carter (Patrick Malloy); son and daughter-in-law, Bo Carter (Ashley); sisters and brother-in-law, Peggy Irwin, Martha Bailey (Jimmy); grandchildren, Zoe Malloy, Scout Malloy, Cally Carter, her special poodle, Pepper, and “sister in spirit”, Ruth Cato. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Richard Irwin.
A memorial service will be Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Almon Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will follow the service at the Venue on Cedar, 809 Cedar Street, Carrollton, GA 30117.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Carroll County Animal Shelter, 251 Automation Drive, Carrollton, Georgia 30117.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
