Mrs. Ann Bradley Jennings, a Carroll County, Georgia resident, passed away on April 5, 2023. She was born on August 28, 1939, in Moro, Ark., the daughter of the late Horace & Clytee Bradley.
Ann was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who cherished her family. She was a member of Eastside Baptist Church. Ann will be truly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, she was welcomed into Heaven by her husband, Robert “Bobby” Jennings; her brother & sister-in-law, Charles & Lois Bradley; sisters & brothers-in-law, Ottaline & Harlin Wilson, Edwina & Garland Weatherford, Loretta & Doug Alexander, Sandra “Fuzz” Pence, and Laverne & Clifford Hill;
She is survived by her sons & daughters-in-law, Robbie & Lisa Jennings, Randy & Anita Jennings, and Ken Jennings; grandchildren, Jessica Carroll, Matthew Jennings, Jason Jennings, Josh Jennings, Toby Jennings, and Macy Jo Hand; great-grandchildren, Clayton Jennings, Cain Jennings, McKenzie Jennings, Jaxon Carroll, Laina Carroll, Riggs Jennings, Dallas Hand, and Blakely Jennings; and sister & brothers-in-law, Shirley & Harold Armour and Jerry Pence.
Graveside services will be conducted on Monday, April 10, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. from Carroll Memory Gardens, with Pastor Gary Brown officiating. The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Monday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Ann Jennings.
