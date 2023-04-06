Ann Bradley Jennings

Mrs. Ann Bradley Jennings, a Carroll County, Georgia resident, passed away on April 5, 2023. She was born on August 28, 1939, in Moro, Ark., the daughter of the late Horace & Clytee Bradley.

Ann was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who cherished her family. She was a member of Eastside Baptist Church. Ann will be truly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.

Service information

Apr 10
Visitation
Monday, April 10, 2023
10:00AM-11:00AM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Apr 10
Graveside
Monday, April 10, 2023
11:30AM-12:30PM
Carroll Memory Gardens
914 Stripling Chapel Rd
Carrollton, GA 30116
