Anita Jean Acree Wright, 66, of Carrollton, Ga, passed away Thursday, April 27, 2023, after a valiant battle against breast cancer. She was born November 22, 1956, in Carrollton, Ga, to John and Helen Acree. She grew up camping, reading, writing poetry, riding horses and making mischief with her brother and favorite cousins.
Anita attended Central High School, where she was active in the band. In her family’s humble opinion, she was the most beautiful drum major to come through the Central Band Program. She graduated in 1974 and became a stay-at-home mom, a dental assistant, a machinist and later a devoted, loving Special Education teacher.
She was tenacious, incredibly intelligent, funny and dedicated to making a difference in her career as an educator. She was a member of Tyus Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir and worked to ensure that everyone she interacted with felt valued. To her twelve grandchildren, she was a safe haven, a judgment-free zone and an endless source of laughter and love.
Anita was a warrior who worried most about others before herself. She fought courageously to soak up every extra moment God gave her after her diagnosis. During her nearly four-year battle, she advocated fiercely for her children and many others she loved to be proactive in the early detection of breast cancer. She inspired so many fellow warriors to fight with optimism, joy and resilience and to live with an uncanny ability to find humor in even the most trying situations.
She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Toney Wright; her daughters and sons-in-law, Molly Steed Jones and Jason Jones, Alyson Wright Gray and Paul Gray, Heather Wright Wheeling and Mike Wheeling; her sons and daughters-in-law, Brandon and Christine Steed and Clint Wright and Jodi Wright; parents John and Helen Acree; brother Paul Acree; mother-in-law Itaglia Wright; grandchildren Camden, Hudson, Lawson, and Scout Jones; Samuel and Aubrey Steed; Lucy and Jamie Gray; Nora and Eli Wright; and Haley Agan and Logan McNeil; nieces Paula Acree Walker (Scott), Marla Acree Turpin (Charles), Lance Acree (Ally), Austin Acree (Ashley), Presley Acree, John Paul Acree, and Georgia Acree; many aunts and uncles; a host of cousins who were like siblings; and a family of rescue animals she adored.
Funeral services will be conducted Monday, May 1, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Tyus Baptist Church, with Reverend Chris Altman and Revered Brandon Steed officiating. The family would like to encourage everyone in attendance to wear Anita’s favorite color, purple, or fun and crazy socks.
Interment will follow in the church cemetery with the following gentleman serving as pallbearers: Camden Jones, Hudson Jones, Lawson Jones, Samuel Steed, Logan McNeil and Charlie Steed.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home in Carrollton on Sunday, April 30, 2023, from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Anita’s honor to the City of Hope Cancer Treatment Center or the building fund for Tyus Baptist Church.
