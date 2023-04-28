Anita Jean Acree Wright

Anita Jean Acree Wright, 66, of Carrollton, Ga, passed away Thursday, April 27, 2023, after a valiant battle against breast cancer. She was born November 22, 1956, in Carrollton, Ga, to John and Helen Acree. She grew up camping, reading, writing poetry, riding horses and making mischief with her brother and favorite cousins.

Anita attended Central High School, where she was active in the band. In her family’s humble opinion, she was the most beautiful drum major to come through the Central Band Program. She graduated in 1974 and became a stay-at-home mom, a dental assistant, a machinist and later a devoted, loving Special Education teacher.

