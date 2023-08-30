Angie Johnson named director for Georgia DNR's State Parks and Historic Sites

Angie Johnson

 Submitted photo

By SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-GEORGIAN

STOCKBRIDGE — The Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Walter Rabon, has named Angie Johnson as Director for Georgia’s State Parks and Historic Sites Division. For the past year, she has served as Assistant Director of Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites, overseeing more than 60 state parks, historic sites and regional offices.