Angella Ann (Busbin) Jones

Angella Ann (Busbin) Jones, 74, of Bowdon passed away on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023.

She was born in Villa Rica on March 18, 1949. Mrs. Jones was the daughter of the late, Christine (Hicks) Busbin and the late, Joe David “J.D.” Busbin. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Jones is preceded in death by her son, Allen David Jones and by two brothers, Jerry Ray Busbin and Larry Busbin.