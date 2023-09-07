Angella Ann (Busbin) Jones, 74, of Bowdon passed away on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023.
She was born in Villa Rica on March 18, 1949. Mrs. Jones was the daughter of the late, Christine (Hicks) Busbin and the late, Joe David “J.D.” Busbin. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Jones is preceded in death by her son, Allen David Jones and by two brothers, Jerry Ray Busbin and Larry Busbin.
Survivors include her husband, David Jones of Bowdon; three daughters and one son-in-law, Amanda and Matthew Hines of Bowdon, Angie Johnson of Bowdon, and Carrie Jones of Bowdon; her brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Michelle Busbin of Villa Rica; two grandchildren, Amber Johnson of Bowdon, Abbi Johnson of Bowdon and a number of other relatives.
Ann was a devoted and loving wife for over 53 years. She was known as a truly wonderful person who loved the Lord and everyone she came in contact with. Ann also had a special place in her heart for her little dog “Baby”.
Graveside services will be conducted on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 at 1 p.m. from Union Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Paulding County with Gary Terrell and Matthew Hines officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the funeral home to assist with the funeral expenses.
Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.
