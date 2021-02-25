Angela Reeves

Angela Davis Reeves, of Carrollton, Georgia, died peacefully surrounded by her daughter and friends on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.
She was born in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on Jan. 22, 1939. Angela was preceded in death by her parents Dr. Luther Davis, Jr., and Angela Pagenhardt Davis, and her husband of 56 years, Bob “Woody” Reeves.
She is survived by her daughter, Louise Reeves, of Carrollton; and brother, Warren (Linda) Davis, of Tuscaloosa.
While growing up in Alabama, Angela loved to spend time hanging out at her grandfather’s pharmacy Davis-Leach Drug Company, which was a staple of the community located next to the Bama Theater in downtown Tuscaloosa.
During her high school years, she was the life of the party surrounded by members of the social fraternity called LOL, which stood for Ladies of Leisure. She graduated from Tuscaloosa High School in 1956.
Following high school, Angela attended Mt. Vernon College for Women her freshman year in Washington, D.C., before returning home to attend the University of Alabama.
She pledged Alpha Gamma Delta her sophomore year, and remained a life-long supporter of her sorority, later becoming involved with the local chapter at the University of West Georgia in her adopted hometown. Furthermore, during her junior year, Angela received an invitation from her youth minister to have dinner with a few other students who were involved with the local Presbyterian campus ministry. That evening sparked a new destiny for Angela when she met Bob “Woody” Reeves for the first time.
Following her graduation from the University of Alabama in 1960 with a degree in elementary education, Angela spent the next eight years teaching various grades between stints in Mobile, Tuscaloosa and Atlanta.
In 1963, Angela and Bob wed at the First Presbyterian Church in Tuscaloosa. After their daughter Louise was born, Angela became a stay-at-home mom.
In 1968, Angela and Woody moved to Carrollton when Woody accepted a position in the Physical Education Department at West Georgia College. They attended St. Andrew United Methodist Church then later transferred their membership to Carrollton First United Methodist Church in 1984.
As a long-time active member of Carrollton FUMC, Angela was a member of the Agape Sunday School class. She cherished her time spent as a youth counselor serving the Crossfire Youth Choir on its annual pilgrimage to Noah’s Ark in Panama City Beach, Florida.
Her favorite pastime was following her daughter Louise to hundreds of athletic matches, swim meets and ball games. Angela never turned down a request to assist whether it was to bring snacks or serve as the team driver. Many memories were made during the summer months when Louise was a member of the Bluefins Swim Team. Every weekend, she traveled along with other parents who became life-long friends to watch their children compete.
Her home was a welcome place to all, especially to all of her children’s friends in the Chapel Heights Extension neighborhood. She never hesitated to greet anyone with a big “Roll Tide” and always entertained a crowd wherever she traveled.
Due to ongoing COVID-19, a graveside service for family and friends will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Carroll Memory Gardens with Rev. Larry Patton officiating. Masks and social distancing rules will be required. Guests are encouraged to bring a chair and space appropriately.
Serving as pallbearers will be Bill Bailey, Mike Cockelreece, Cliff Harper, Sam Mackay, David Pagenhardt and Chris White.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the University of West Georgia Foundation — Dr. Robert M. Reeves Scholarship Endowment Fund and mailed to UWG Foundation, 1601 Maple Street, Carrollton, Georgia 30118. For additional instructions, please contact Hailey Jackson at hjackson@westga.edu or call 678-839-3980.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfu
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton, GA has charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.